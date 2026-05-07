Logo
Logo

Business

Google moves to avert EU fines with offer in news search case, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Google moves to avert EU fines with offer in news search case, Bloomberg News reports

Google moves to avert EU fines with offer in news search case, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Google's logo during the CERAWeek energy conference 2026 in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Danielle Villasana/File Photo

07 May 2026 12:55AM (Updated: 07 May 2026 01:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 6 : Google has proposed modifications to the way it presents news results on its search engine, aiming to prevent additions to the 9.5 billion euros ($11.16 billion) in competition fines it has accumulated from the European Union, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The company recently filed proposals to address concerns it was deliberately pushing down results for publishers' websites when they include adverts from some of their commercial partners, according to the report, citing people familiar with the situation.

The company could avoid a formal order to change its business practices and potential fines under the Digital Markets Act if its offer, which includes amendments to its anti-spam policies, is approved by market rivals and EU regulators, the report said.

The European Commission declined to comment. Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement