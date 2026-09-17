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Google should appoint antitrust compliance officer, US judge says in ad tech case
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Google should appoint antitrust compliance officer, US judge says in ad tech case

Google should appoint antitrust compliance officer, US judge says in ad tech case

FILE PHOTO: Google logo is displayed at Google's headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 1, 2026. REUTERS/Aleksandra Michalska/File Photo

17 Sep 2026 05:57AM
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Sept 16 : A federal judge said Google should appoint an internal antitrust compliance officer and make other changes to its advertising technology business, even though the Alphabet unit does not need to break up that business.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, gave her assessment in an opinion unsealed on Wednesday, two weeks after she rejected the U.S. Department of Justice's demand for a breakup. She had given both sides 14 days to seek redactions of confidential information.

Source: Reuters
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