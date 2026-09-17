Google should appoint antitrust compliance officer, US judge says in ad tech case

Sept 16 : A federal judge said Google should appoint an internal antitrust compliance officer and make other changes to its advertising technology business, even though the Alphabet unit does not need to break up that business.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, gave her assessment in an opinion unsealed on Wednesday, two weeks after she rejected the U.S. Department of Justice's demand for a breakup. She had given both sides 14 days to seek redactions of confidential information.