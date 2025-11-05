Google's $32 billion deal for Wiz clears DOJ antitrust review, Wiz CEO tells WSJ

Cybersecurity company Wiz has cleared a U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) antitrust review of its acquisition by Google-parent Alphabet, Wiz CEO said in a Wall Street Journal event on Tuesday.

The deal, valued at about $32 billion, would be Alphabet's largest acquisition. It will integrate Wiz into Google's cloud unit, enhancing the company's cybersecurity solutions to help businesses mitigate critical risks.

"Definitely, this is an important milestone, but we’re still in the journey between signing and closing," Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport said, when asked about the DOJ review of the deal.

In June, Bloomberg had reported that the DOJ antitrust enforcers were reviewing whether Alphabet's planned acquisition the cybersecurity firm would illegally limit competition in the marketplace.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We look forward to completing the review process in other jurisdictions. The acquisition of Wiz is expected to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions," a Google spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The DOJ and Wiz did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.