GoPro names insider Brian Tratt as CFO

Feb 19 : Action camera maker GoPro on Thursday named Brian Tratt as its chief financial officer, taking over the baton from Brian McGee, effective March 17.

The company said 66-year-old McGee, who joined GoPro in 2015 after a tenure at semiconductor company Qualcomm, would become president and retain his chief operating officer role.

Tratt, 42, will step into the CFO post after serving as vice president of finance since August 2024. He has been with GoPro since 2012, moving through various roles including corporate controller and senior director of FP&A.

Prior to GoPro, Tratt served as an audit manager at KPMG.