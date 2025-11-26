Logo
Grindr's majority shareholders scrap $3.46 billion take-private bid
FILE PHOTO: Grindr app is seen on a mobile phone in this photo illustration taken in Shanghai, China March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/Illustration/File Photo

26 Nov 2025 10:33PM
Grindr's majority shareholders Ray Zage and James Lu have withdrawn their $3.46 billion offer to take the dating app private, the bidders said on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
