Hana Bank to acquire stake in Dunamu for $700 million, filing says

SEOUL, May 15 : South Korea's Hana Bank will acquire a 1 trillion won ($700 million) stake in Dunamu, operator of the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange, the bank's holding company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

In a separate filing, Kakao Corp. said its investment subsidiary will sell a 1 trillion won share in privately held Dunamu on Friday.

Dunamu operates the Upbit cryptocurrency exchange, which handles a trading volume of more than 80 per cent in a booming virtual asset market and makes a hefty profit, according to analysts.

Hana Bank's acquisition is equivalent to a 6.55 per cent stake while Kakao Investment's share drops to 4.03 per cent, according to the filings.

($1 = 1,492.5900 won)