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Hana Bank to acquire stake in Dunamu for $700 million, filing says
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Hana Bank to acquire stake in Dunamu for $700 million, filing says

Hana Bank to acquire stake in Dunamu for $700 million, filing says

The logo of Hana Bank is seen at the bank's main office building in Seoul May 27, 2011.REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

15 May 2026 07:25AM (Updated: 15 May 2026 07:52AM)
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SEOUL, May 15 : South Korea's Hana Bank will acquire a 1 trillion won ($700 million) stake in Dunamu, operator of the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange, the bank's holding company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

In a separate filing, Kakao Corp. said its investment subsidiary will sell a 1 trillion won share in privately held Dunamu on Friday.

Dunamu operates the Upbit cryptocurrency exchange, which handles a trading volume of more than 80 per cent in a booming virtual asset market and makes a hefty profit, according to analysts.

Hana Bank's acquisition is equivalent to a 6.55 per cent stake while Kakao Investment's share drops to 4.03 per cent, according to the filings.

($1 = 1,492.5900 won)

Source: Reuters
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