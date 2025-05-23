Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Harmontronics Automation files lawsuit against CATL, subsidiaries over delayed payments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Harmontronics Automation files lawsuit against CATL, subsidiaries over delayed payments

Harmontronics Automation files lawsuit against CATL, subsidiaries over delayed payments

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo of the Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) during the listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, China, May 20, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

23 May 2025 07:08PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :Suzhou Harmontronics Automation Technology said on Friday that it has filed a lawsuit against CATL and its two subsidiaries over delayed payments totalling 60.9 million yuan ($8.48 million), according to a company filing.

The Suzhou-based intelligent manufacturing solution provider said it has signed multiple contracts and orders for battery swapping stations with CATL and its two subsidiaries. They have delayed payments despite Harmontronics Automation's fulfilled obligations including delivery and installation, the filing said.

CATL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.1830 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement