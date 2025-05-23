Harmontronics Automation files lawsuit against CATL, subsidiaries over delayed payments

BEIJING :Suzhou Harmontronics Automation Technology said on Friday that it has filed a lawsuit against CATL and its two subsidiaries over delayed payments totalling 60.9 million yuan ($8.48 million), according to a company filing.

The Suzhou-based intelligent manufacturing solution provider said it has signed multiple contracts and orders for battery swapping stations with CATL and its two subsidiaries. They have delayed payments despite Harmontronics Automation's fulfilled obligations including delivery and installation, the filing said.

CATL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.1830 Chinese yuan renminbi)