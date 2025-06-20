Haveli Investments to buy AI database firm Couchbase for about $1.5 billion

Haveli Investments will acquire Couchbase for about $1.5 billion, the companies said on Friday, as the private equity firm looks to capitalize on the artificial intelligence-focused database company's platform.

Couchbase's shares, which have gained 21 per cent this year, were up 29 per cent in early trading following the news.

The company's cloud-based database powers AI-related applications that need a flexible data model and easy scalability.

Couchbase is part of a group of modern database companies — including MongoDB , Cockroach Labs, Snowflake and Databricks — challenging legacy players such as Oracle .

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

New database technologies make it easier and faster to store, manage and use a large amount of unstructured data that modern AI systems require.

Haveli Investments, founded by former Vista Equity Partners president Brian Sheth, will pay Couchbase shareholders $24.50 per share, which represents a premium of about 29 per cent to the stock's last close price.

The private equity firm has a 9.6 per cent stake in Couchbase, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It may engage with Couchbase's management or board to explore strategic options, including a potential merger, according to a March filing with the U.S. SEC.

The agreement includes a go-shop period that ends on Monday, during which Couchbase can consider alternate offers.