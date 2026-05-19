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Healthcare AI firm Commure valued at $7 billion, raises $70 million
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Business

Healthcare AI firm Commure valued at $7 billion, raises $70 million

Healthcare AI firm Commure valued at $7 billion, raises $70 million

FILE PHOTO: A message reading "AI artificial intelligence," a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration created on January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

19 May 2026 11:56PM
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May 19 : Commure, an AI platform for healthcare, said on Tuesday it secured a $7 billion post-money valuation, raising $70 million in a financing round led by General Catalyst.

The California-based company, whose agentic AI automates administrative work across healthcare systems, also drew participation from Sequoia Capital, Morgan Stanley and Kirkland & Ellis.

Agentic AI — which can plan, decide and act autonomously rather than just respond to prompts — has become one of venture capital's most sought-after areas, as investors pile into businesses using the technology to streamline operations.

Commure's revenue cycle management platform already completes more than 85 per cent of work without human intervention, the company said, with its tools embedded across more than 500 healthcare organizations and 3,000 sites.

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Revenue cycle management refers to the process of managing patient billing and payment tracking within healthcare organizations.

The company plans to use the funding to scale its revenue cycle and practice management platform, and expand its AI infrastructure into global healthcare markets.

Source: Reuters
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