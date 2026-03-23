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Hedge funds bet against US stocks and turn to Europe, Goldman Sachs says
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Business

Hedge funds bet against US stocks and turn to Europe, Goldman Sachs says

Hedge funds bet against US stocks and turn to Europe, Goldman Sachs says

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 7, 2026. REUTERS/staff

23 Mar 2026 04:59PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2026 05:05PM)
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Source: Reuters
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