Hegseth gives Anthropic until Friday to back down on AI safeguards, Axios reports

Feb 24 : U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has given artificial intelligence company Anthropic until Friday to back down on safeguards for its products used by the military, Axios reported on Tuesday.

Reuters reported exclusively this month that the Pentagon was pushing big AI companies including OpenAI and Anthropic to make their AI tools available on classified networks without many of the standard restrictions that the companies apply to users.

Also this month, Axios reported that the Pentagon had been considering cutting ties with Anthropic over the latter's insistence on retaining restrictions on how the U.S. military uses its models, which includes Claude AI.