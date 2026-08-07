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Hispasat wins lead role in EU's €15.6 billion IRIS2 satellite network
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Hispasat wins lead role in EU's €15.6 billion IRIS2 satellite network

07 Aug 2026 04:52PM (Updated: 07 Aug 2026 04:54PM)
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Aug 7 : Spanish defence company Indra said on Friday its majority-owned satellite operator Hispasat was named prime contractor for antennas, control systems and ground links in the European Union's IRIS2 secure satellite network, with a budget of over €1.6 billion ($1.74 billion).

The operator, 89.68 per cent owned by Indra, will also lead a Low Earth Orbit layer for direct-to-device and Internet of Things connectivity, with up to €600 million committed.

KEY DETAILS

• The award comes after talks between the European Commission, European Space Agency and SpaceRISE, a consortium formed of Eutelsat, SES, and Hispasat.

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• The IRIS2 constellation is set to enter service in 2030, with total investment at €15.6 billion, including €4 billion from SpaceRISE.

• Hispasat's role in the IRIS2 network adds to Indra's gain from surging European military spending in Europe, with EU outlays projected to rise to €454 billion in 2026 from €418 billion last year.

Source: Reuters
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