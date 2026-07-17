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Hitachi Energy signs deal to develop electrical infrastructure for Eve's 'flying car'
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Hitachi Energy signs deal to develop electrical infrastructure for Eve's 'flying car'

Hitachi Energy signs deal to develop electrical infrastructure for Eve's 'flying car'

FILE PHOTO: People stand near the full-scale prototype of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developed by Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer group company, as it is presented for the first time in Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

17 Jul 2026 04:01PM (Updated: 17 Jul 2026 04:17PM)
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SAO PAULO, July 17 : Hitachi Energy and Eve have formed a partnership to jointly develop the power infrastructure needed for Eve's "flying car," or electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, the companies said on Friday.

• Under the memorandum of understanding, Eve and the energy unit of Japanese conglomerate Hitachi will work together on the charging apparatus for the aircraft.

• This is the first partnership that Eve, which is controlled by Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, has signed for charging infrastructure for its aircraft.

• "The power has to be there from day one. Otherwise, we can't fly; we can't take off," Luiz Mauad, Eve's vice president of customer services, told reporters at the event announcing the deal.

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• Hitachi Energy will adapt its technology for electric vehicle fleet charging to meet the specific requirements of eVTOLs, said Glauco Freitas, the firm's Brazil head.

• Eve's aircraft are currently undergoing flight testing, with certification expected in 2028; the firm has already attracted 2,700 pre-orders worldwide.

Source: Reuters
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