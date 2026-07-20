HKEX reviews trading hours to boost market access

July 20 : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) is reviewing opportunities to enhance market accessibility, including the trading hours of its markets, a spokesperson said on Monday.

"HKEX is committed to continuously enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness as an international financial centre," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"Our current focus in the first instance is on the proposed enhancement of derivatives market trading hours, which remains subject to further market engagement and regulatory approval," the spokesperson said, adding that any potential enhancements to cash market trading remain at a very early, exploratory stage.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the news, said the bourse operator has relayed plans in recent weeks to major brokers and trading firms and is evaluating several proposals.

One proposal is to start equities trading 30 minutes earlier than the current opening time and eliminate the lunch break, Bloomberg reported.

The proposals could raise questions about the participation of mainland Chinese investors through the southbound leg of Stock Connect, which accounted for about 23 per cent of Hong Kong's equity market turnover in 2025, according to Bloomberg.

The debate over trading hours has previously proved contentious in Hong Kong. In 2011, the exchange moved the start of the morning session to 9:30 a.m. HKT and gradually shortened the lunch break, prompting protests from stockbrokers who argued the changes would worsen working conditions.