Honda, Nissan aim to close merger talks in June 2025, source says

TOKYO: Honda and Nissan are likely to unveil on Monday (Dec 23) a pact to explore a merger by setting up a joint holding company, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, with the aim of reaching a deal by June 2025.

The consolidation would create the world's third-largest auto group by vehicle sales after Toyota and Volkswagen, as legacy carmakers face growing challenges from Tesla and Chinese rivals.

Honda, Japan's second-biggest automaker after Toyota, has a market capitalisation of more than US$40 billion, while third-ranked Nissan is valued at about US$10 billion.

The Japanese automakers will hold a joint press conference following board meetings on Monday that Nissan's alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors is also expected to attend, according to the person and a second source.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not public.

Honda and Nissan aim to finalise the deal by June 2025 and set up a holding company in August 2026, when its shares will be listed while Honda and Nissan would delist, said the first person.

Honda will appoint the majority of the holding company's board, including its leader, the person added.