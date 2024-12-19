CNA Explains: Honda-Nissan merger talks – why Japan’s automakers are scrambling to catch Chinese rivals

SINGAPORE: Japan’s No 2 carmaker Nissan and No 3 Honda are in talks to merge and become the world’s third-biggest automaker by volume.

In part, this is to fend off fierce global competition, particularly in an electric vehicle (EV) marketplace dominated by overseas rivals.

Japan was the great auto exporter of the 20th century: You could go anywhere in the world and find a Toyota or Nissan.

But it’s China who now wants the 21st century to be theirs in terms of EVs.

How did China’s EV market rise so quickly?

Last year, China contributed to two-thirds of global EVs purchased. More than half of the EVs on the world’s roads were in China, propelling the country to become the globe’s largest EV market and producer.

This rapid growth has been fuelled by the Chinese government’s support. From 2009 to 2023, on top of strong policy backing, the state poured an estimated US$230 billion into the industry.

In recent years, intensified competition has also pushed Chinese companies to innovate and produce cutting-edge designs in the likes of EV batteries.

Chinese consumer adoption of EVs was another factor.

And when production outpaced demand, EV makers started to export to overseas markets.

According to EV research house Rho Motion, 15.2 million EVs have been sold globally between January and November 2024, a 25 per cent jump from the previous year-to-date. In that same period, China sold 9.7 million EVs.