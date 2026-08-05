Honda profit rises for first time in six quarters, raises full-year forecast

TOKYO, Aug 5 : Honda Motor said on Wednesday profit rose for the first time in six quarters as a boost from a weaker yen helped offset declining global sales and higher material costs linked to the Iran war, and raised its full-year forecast.

Japan's second-biggest automaker said operating profit more than doubled to 530.8 billion yen ($3.37 billion) in April-June from 244.2 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. That compared with a median forecast of 302.1 billion yen in a poll of nine analysts by LSEG.

The company raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 30 per cent to 650 billion yen from 500 billion yen.

($1 = 157.7100 yen)