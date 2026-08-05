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Honda profit rises for first time in six quarters, raises full-year forecast
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Business

Honda profit rises for first time in six quarters, raises full-year forecast

Honda profit rises for first time in six quarters, raises full-year forecast

Honda Motor's logo on the Hybrid Sedan Prototype at a media briefing about financial results in Tokyo, Japan, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

05 Aug 2026 02:41PM
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TOKYO, Aug 5 : Honda Motor said on Wednesday profit rose for the first time in six quarters as a boost from a weaker yen helped offset declining global sales and higher material costs linked to the Iran war, and raised its full-year forecast.

Japan's second-biggest automaker said operating profit more than doubled to 530.8 billion yen ($3.37 billion) in April-June from 244.2 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. That compared with a median forecast of 302.1 billion yen in a poll of nine analysts by LSEG.

The company raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 30 per cent to 650 billion yen from 500 billion yen.

($1 = 157.7100 yen)

Source: Reuters
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