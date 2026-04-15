Logo
Logo

Business

Honda to recall over 440,000 minivans in US over faulty deployment of airbags
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Honda to recall over 440,000 minivans in US over faulty deployment of airbags

Honda to recall over 440,000 minivans in US over faulty deployment of airbags

The logo of Honda is pictured in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico, January 30, 2025 REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

15 Apr 2026 03:35PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2026 08:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement