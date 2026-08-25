Honda says it may not build new plant in North America without trade deal extension

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 : A senior Honda executive said the Japanese automaker might not build an eighth assembly plant in North America unless a key trade deal is extended.

Honda Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara told reporters at a roundtable in Washington the automaker is close to full production capacity in North America and needs a new factory. The Trump administration is currently negotiating with Canada and Mexico over the fate of the free trade deal known as USMCA.

"If there is no USMCA agreement in the future, we may have to change our direction," Kaihara said, adding the company will need to make a decision within a year or two and would like the plant to be running by around 2030.