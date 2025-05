TOKYO :Japan's Honda Motor forecast a 59 per cent profit decrease for the current financial year on Tuesday as the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and a stronger yen offset gains from demand for its hybrid lineup.

Japan's second-biggest automaker expects operating income to total 500 billion yen ($3.38 billion) in the year to March 31, 2026, versus 1.21 trillion yen in the year that just ended.

($1 = 147.8900 yen)