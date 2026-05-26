Honeywell's Quantinuum targets $12.7 billion valuation in US IPO

May 26 : Honeywell's Quantinuum is targeting a valuation of up to $12.7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, it said on Tuesday, as it looks to capitalize on heightened investor attention around quantum computing.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company is planning to raise up to $1.05 billion by selling about 21.05 million shares at $45 to $50 apiece. It had raised funds at a valuation of $10 billion in its latest funding round.

New listings are showing renewed momentum as investors back sectors viewed as strategically important, including AI infrastructure, defense and critical technologies, despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Quantinuum, formed in 2021 after a separation from Honeywell and merger with Cambridge Quantum, is chaired by the industrial giant's CEO, Vimal Kapur, and led by Intel veteran Rajeeb Hazra.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint lead active book-running managers. Quantinuum will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "QNT."