Logo
Logo

Business

Hong Kong August retail sales rise 5.6%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong August retail sales rise 5.6%

Hong Kong August retail sales rise 5.6%

A shopper runs across the road outside Causeway Bay shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

02 Oct 2026 05:37PM (Updated: 02 Oct 2026 05:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG, Oct 2 : Hong Kong's August retail sales value jumped 5.6 per cent from a year earlier to HK$32.1 billion ($4.09 billion) for a 16th month of gains, government data showed on Friday.

• In July, retail sales value rose 4.5 per cent on the year

• Growth was seen across many types of retail outlets, while online retail sales value grew notably, reflecting a continued shift in consumer spending towards digital channels

• For the first eight months of 2026, the total retail sales value increased by 8.5 per cent from a year earlier

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• "Looking ahead, sustained economic expansion and rising labour earnings should support local consumption sentiment and spending," a government spokesperson said, with growth in visitor arrivals to further inject vibrancy into the sector

• Visitor arrivals in August rose 5.9 per cent y/y to 5.46 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed. The number of mainland Chinese visitors increased 8.2 per cent y/y to 4.57 million

• Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts rose 11.9 per cent y/y in August after a revised 19.9 per cent growth in July

• Sales of motor vehicles and parts decreased 22 per cent y/y in August following a revised 18.3 per cent drop in July

• Sales of clothing, footwear and allied products slipped 0.3 per cent in August after a 1.6 per cent fall in July

($1 = 7.8465 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement