Hong Kong August retail sales rise 5.6%

HONG KONG, Oct 2 : Hong Kong's August retail sales value jumped 5.6 per cent from a year earlier to HK$32.1 billion ($4.09 billion) for a 16th month of gains, government data showed on Friday.

• In July, retail sales value rose 4.5 per cent on the year

• Growth was seen across many types of retail outlets, while online retail sales value grew notably, reflecting a continued shift in consumer spending towards digital channels

• For the first eight months of 2026, the total retail sales value increased by 8.5 per cent from a year earlier

• "Looking ahead, sustained economic expansion and rising labour earnings should support local consumption sentiment and spending," a government spokesperson said, with growth in visitor arrivals to further inject vibrancy into the sector

• Visitor arrivals in August rose 5.9 per cent y/y to 5.46 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed. The number of mainland Chinese visitors increased 8.2 per cent y/y to 4.57 million

• Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts rose 11.9 per cent y/y in August after a revised 19.9 per cent growth in July

• Sales of motor vehicles and parts decreased 22 per cent y/y in August following a revised 18.3 per cent drop in July

• Sales of clothing, footwear and allied products slipped 0.3 per cent in August after a 1.6 per cent fall in July

($1 = 7.8465 Hong Kong dollars)