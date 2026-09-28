Hong Kong launches 4-year euro digital green bond, term sheet shows

HONG KONG, Sept 28 : Hong Kong's government launched a benchmark-sized, four-year euro green bond in digital form and set final price guidance at 11 basis points above mid-swaps, according to a term sheet on Monday.

Here are more details from the sheet:

• The bond is due to settle on Tuesday and will pay a fixed coupon twice a year. The final size and coupon have not yet been set.

• The city plans to list them on Hong Kong's stock exchange.

• The government will use the proceeds to fund or refinance eligible environmental projects under its Green Bond Framework.

• The bond will be recorded electronically rather than issued as paper certificates. They will use HSBC's Orion digital platform and clear through the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Central Moneymarkets unit, which is linked to Euroclear and Clearstream.

• Hong Kong is rated Aa3 by Moody's, AA+ by S&P and AA- by Fitch.