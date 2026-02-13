Logo
Hong Kong-listed Samsonite targets US dual listing
Samsonite signage is seen at their store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York, U.S., February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

13 Feb 2026 06:30PM
Feb 13 : Luggage maker Samsonite Group said on Friday that it is seeking a dual listing on a U.S. stock exchange.

Source: Reuters
