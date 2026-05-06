Hong Kong March retail sales rise 12.8%; support seen from local demand, tourism

May 6 - Hong Kong's retail sales by value rose 12.8 per cent in March from a year earlier, the 11th month of gains, with growth in sales of most broad types of retail outlets, government data showed on Wednesday.

• Sales increased to HK$33.9 billion ($4.33 billion). In February, retail sales rose 19.3 per cent year-on-year.

• Sales of motor vehicles showed particularly strong growth, as purchases spiked before the expiry of the first registration tax concessions for electric private cars at the end of March.

• In volume terms, March retail sales surged 9.8 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 17.5 per cent rise in February.

• For the first quarter of 2026, the total retail sales value increased by 12.1 per cent from a year earlier, and retail sales volume rose 9.8 per cent year-on-year.

• "Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales is broadly positive, underpinned by recovering local demand, sustained growth in inbound tourism and a favourable macro-financial environment," a government spokesperson said.

• Visitor arrivals in March increased 14 per cent y/y to 4.35 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed. The number of Chinese mainland visitors rose 15.9 per cent y/y to 3.19 million.

• Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts rose 27.2 per cent y/y in March after a rise of 24.2 per cent in February.

• Sales of motor vehicles and parts jumped 80.8 per cent y/y in March following a 37.3 per cent rise in February.

• Sales of clothing, footwear and allied products increased 5.9 per cent y/y in March after a 14.1 per cent rise in February.

($1 = 7.8362 Hong Kong dollars)