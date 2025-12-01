Hong Kong Oct retail sales rise 6.9%, sees support from visitor growth

HONG KONG, Dec 1 : Hong Kong's retail sales by value rose 6.9 per cent in October from a year earlier, the sixth month of gains, as recovery in retail sales gathered strength and sales of most broad retail outlet types continued to grow, government data showed on Monday.

Sales increased to HK$35.2 billion ($4.52 billion). In September, retail sales rose a revised 6 per cent year-on-year.

In volume terms, October retail sales increased by 5.3 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 4.8 per cent rise in September.

For the first ten months of 2025, the value of total retail sales remained at a similar level when compared with a year earlier, while volume fell 1.5 per cent.

"Looking ahead, ongoing improvement in local consumer sentiment and sustained notable growth in visitor arrivals should continue to render support to retail businesses," a government spokesperson said.

Visitor arrivals in October surged to 4.59 million, up 12.2 per cent from the same month a year earlier, according to Hong Kong Tourism Board data.

Mainland Chinese visitors accounted for 3.45 million of these arrivals, a 10 per cent increase year-on-year.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts rose 9.5 per cent year-on-year in October after a revised 10.3 per cent increase in September.

Sales of clothing, footwear and allied products rose 0.9 per centyear-on-year in October following a revised 6.6 per cent drop in September.

($1 = 7.7885 Hong Kong dollars)