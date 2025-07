HONG KONG :Hong Kong's economy grew a faster-than-expected 3.1 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, official advance estimates showed on Thursday, expanding for a tenth quarter.

That was a faster rate than the mean forecast of 2.7 per cent year-on-year growth by 13 economists in a Reuters poll.

Hong Kong reported 3.0 per cent economic growth in the first quarter of 2025 and 2.5 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2024.