Hong Kong unemployment holds steady at 3.8% in September-November
A man walks past a pedestrian footbridge in the financial central district of Hong Kong, China October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

16 Dec 2025 04:40PM
HONG KONG, Dec 16 : Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.8 per cent in September to November, as compared to the preceding three-month period, the government said on Tuesday.

"The solid expansion of the Hong Kong economy and the improving consumer confidence should continue to render support to the overall labour market," said Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare.

The employment situations in some sectors may remain under pressure as their businesses face challenges, Sun added.

Source: Reuters
