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Hong Kong's December-February unemployment falls to 3.8%
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Hong Kong's December-February unemployment falls to 3.8%

Hong Kong's December-February unemployment falls to 3.8%

Job seekers fill in forms at the Wan Chai Job Fair in Hong Kong, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

18 Mar 2026 04:39PM
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HONG KONG, March 18 : Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.8 per cent in the December to February, from 3.9 per cent in the previous three-month period, the government said on Wednesday, with decreases mainly in retail, accommodation services, foundation and superstructure sectors.

"The sustained growth momentum of the Hong Kong economy should continue to support the overall labour market," Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement, adding employment situations in some local sectors may still face challenges due to their business performances.

Source: Reuters
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