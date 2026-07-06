Logo
Logo

Business

Hong Kong's Far East Consortium sells student housing to JD.com for $95.6 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong's Far East Consortium sells student housing to JD.com for $95.6 million

Hong Kong's Far East Consortium sells student housing to JD.com for $95.6 million

A logo of JD.com e-commerce company at its sorting center building in Beijing, China, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

06 Jul 2026 12:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG, July 6 : Hong Kong property developer Far East Consortium (FEC) said in a filing published on Monday that it has agreed to sell a student accommodation project to a unit of JD.com for HK$750 million ($95.63 million).

• This is the second property JD.com has bought in Hong Kong in less than a year. In December, it bought a 50 per cent interest in an office tower in the city’s central financial district for HK$3.5 billion from another cash-strapped developer, Lai Sun Development.

• FEC said it will continue to manage the student accommodation for three years following the completion of the sale and pay to the project a guaranteed income of HK$45 million in each of those three years.

• The developer said the deal provides an opportunity to establish a strategic relationship with the JD Group and to explore opportunities for further cooperation including potential student accommodation projects in Hong Kong.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• FEC would recognise a disposal gain of HK$423 million from the sale, and it would use the proceeds to repay an existing HK$630 million bank loan, and use the remainder as working capital.

• Encouraged by a surge in non-local student demand, Hong Kong has recorded active transactions, both purchases and leasing, in the student housing segment. Real estate consultancy Colliers said there were HK$11.1 billion worth of education-related investments in the first five months of 2026, following HK$4 billion last year, which accounted for 11 per cent of total commercial investment volume in 2025.

($1 = 7.8429 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement