Hong Kong's New World Development to reduce $1.3 billion of its debt after early bond swap

HONG KONG :Embattled New World Development said on Tuesday it expected $1.3 billion of its debt, majority of it being perpetual bonds, to be cut after setting an early deadline for its dollar bond exchange offer.

The firm, a major property developer in Hong Kong and the most indebted in the financial city, this month launched an exchange offer of up to $1.9 billion that aims to cut its perpetual bonds by one-third. The early deadline for bondholders to have a cash incentive and a smaller haircut ended on Monday.

The offer came as New World seeks to increase cashflow and ward off defaults in a challenging property and financing environment.

Earlier this year, the developer had deferred coupon payments worth $77.2 million on four perpetual bonds that were scheduled for June. It also clinched a crucial $11.24 billion loan refinancing package and a separate $760 million loan facility to boost liquidity.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The Exchange Offers will enable the company to achieve significant deleveraging immediately," New World said in a filing on Tuesday, adding it would reduce $1.02 billion of its outstanding perpetual bonds and $29.9 million of its senior notes after the early settlement.

Through the offer, New World aims to swap part of its $4.5 billion outstanding perpetual bonds, with coupons between 4.125 per cent to 6.25 per cent, to up to $1.6 billion new 9 per cent perpetual bonds at a 53 per cent haircut.

For bondholders who tendered early by November 17, the haircut would be reduced to 50 per cent and they would be awarded $20 cash for each $1,000 bond.

New World also plans to swap part of its $2.3 billion senior notes due 2027-2031, currently carrying coupons between 3.75 per cent-8.625 per cent, to up to $300 million new 7 per cent senior notes due 2031.

Haircuts for these notes are between 12 per cent to 32.5 per cent and bondholders would also get a slightly lower haircut if they tendered by Monday.

The exchange offers will expire on December 2.