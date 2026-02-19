Hotel group Accor narrowly beats profit expectations in 2025

Feb 19 : French hotel group Accor reported annual core profit just above market expectations on Thursday, supported by the diversification of its hotel portfolio and the expansion of its loyalty program.

The group said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.20 billion euros ($1.41 billion) last year, compared with 1.12 billion euros in 2024 and a company-compiled analyst consensus of 1.19 billion euros.

“The rapid integration of artificial intelligence into our digital roadmap and the robustness of our pipeline allow us to accelerate our development and be even more efficient,” Accor CEO Sébastien Bazin said in a statement.

The operator of brands including Ibis and Novotel launched in February an AI-powered, ChatGPT‑based direct booking tool, pitched as a way to reduce the group's dependence on online travel agencies and cut distribution costs.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR), one of the industry's main performance indicators, rose 4.2 per cent to 76 euros in 2025.

Accor also confirmed its mid-term guidance and said it would continue its share buyback programme, with a total of 450 million euros worth of repurchases planned for 2026.

