How Big Tech is faring against US antitrust lawsuits

A federal judge ruling that Meta Platforms does not hold an illegal social media monopoly handed Big Tech its first decisive win against the antitrust crackdown started in President Donald Trump's first term.

Here are the statuses of the U.S. antitrust cases or probes against some of the world's most valuable companies: Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia.

GOOGLE

The internet juggernaut is fighting the U.S. Department of Justice and state enforcers on two fronts. In one case, a judge in Washington ruled the company will have to share data with competitors to open up competition in online search and barred Google from entering exclusive agreements that would prohibit device makers from preinstalling rival products on new devices. Google has already hired a former Obama official to represent it in an appeals process which could take years.

The judge ruled, though, that Google would not have to sell its popular Chrome browser and Android operating system.

While Google will likely get a reprieve from complying with the ruling until the appeal is over, the search landscape has already started to shift, with Google preemptively loosening its deals with device makers and wireless carriers, and Apple saying it plans to add search options fueled by artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, a final plea by Google to avoid a breakup of its advertising technology business in a U.S. court has been moved to November 21, the court said. U.S. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia had ruled in April the company holds two illegal ad tech monopolies, and she is now considering what Google must do to restore competition.

META

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sought to force Meta to restructure or sell Instagram and WhatsApp in order to restore competition among social media networks.

Meta argued at trial that buying companies that excelled in new features instead of building competitor products was a valid business strategy, and the FTC had ignored competitive pressure from ByteDance's TikTok, Google's YouTube and Apple's messaging app, among others.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in the ruling that the FTC had incorrectly excluded YouTube and TikTok from the market where it challenged Meta's dominance.

AMAZON

The online retail giant is battling the FTC and state enforcers in Seattle, where the agency has sued Amazon accusing it of using anti-competitive tactics to maintain dominance among online superstores and marketplaces.

The FTC alleged Amazon.com, which has 1 billion items in its online superstore, was using an algorithm that pushed up prices U.S. households paid by more than $1 billion. Amazon has said in court papers it stopped using the program in 2019. Last year, a judge largely rejected Amazon's bid to dismiss the case. The trial is scheduled for February 2027.

APPLE

The Justice Department and a coalition of states are suing the maker of the world's most popular smartphone. They say Apple thwarts competition by restricting the makers of apps and third-party devices - such as smart watches, digital wallets and messaging services - to keep iPhone users locked in.

Apple's bid to dismiss the case was rejected in June. Deadlines for both sides to exchange information in the case stretch into early 2027, and no trial date has yet been set.

MICROSOFT

The FTC in 2024 opened a probe into whether the software and cloud computing heavyweight abused its market power in productivity software by imposing punitive licensing terms to prevent customers from moving their data to rival platforms. The FTC has yet to file a case.

NVIDIA

The Department of Justice launched an investigation into the semiconductor company whose highly-sought after chips power artificial intelligence applications and made it the first company in the world to be worth $4 trillion, the Information reported last year. No lawsuit has been filed.