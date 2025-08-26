HSBC fined $4.2 million by Hong Kong regulators over disclosure failure

Logo
HSBC failed to disclose banking relationship in more than 4200 research reports, Hong Kong authorities say
FILE PHOTO: A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

26 Aug 2025 05:26PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2025 05:48PM)
HONG KONG :HSBC has been fined HK$4.2 million ($537,682.59) by Hong Kong regulators over disclosure failures, the regulators said on Tuesday.

The bank failed to properly disclose investment banking relationships with Hong Kong-listed companies in more than 4,200 research reports published between 2013 and 2021, the regulators said.

The fine is a result of a self-report by HSBC followed by joint investigation by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the regulators said in a statement.

These issues were caused by deficiencies in HSBC's data recording and mapping across systems, according to the regulators.

However, there has been no evidence of client losses resulting from the disclosure issues, they said.

HSBC said in a statement to Reuters that the breach "is a historic matter" and the bank has remediated its systems and controls.

($1 = 7.8113 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
