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Huawei expects AI chip revenue to jump at least 60% this year, FT reports
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Business

Huawei expects AI chip revenue to jump at least 60% this year, FT reports

Huawei expects AI chip revenue to jump at least 60% this year, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: People visit a Huawei booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

01 May 2026 08:51AM
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May 1 : Huawei expects revenue from its AI chips to jump at least 60 per cent this year, boosted by strong demand for domestic offerings from Chinese companies, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The Chinese tech company expects revenue from its chips to reach about $12 billion this year based on orders it has already received, up from $7.5 billion in 2025, the newspaper said, citing sources.

The report said Huawei received majority of orders this year for its latest Ascend processor 950PR, which entered mass production in March, and the firm plans to launch an upgraded version of 950DT in the fourth quarter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
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