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Hyundai to recall over 421,000 US vehicles over software brake issue, NHTSA says
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Hyundai to recall over 421,000 US vehicles over software brake issue, NHTSA says

Hyundai to recall over 421,000 US vehicles over software brake issue, NHTSA says
A 2025 Hyundai TUCSON is displayed during the New York International Auto Show Press Preview, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hyundai to recall over 421,000 US vehicles over software brake issue, NHTSA says
A Hyundai logo is seen at Hyundai of Serramonte in Colma, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
23 May 2026 12:21AM
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May 22 : Hyundai Motor is recalling 421,078 vehicles in the U.S. over a software error that may cause an unexpected application of brakes, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The recall covers certain 2025-2026 model Santa Cruz, Tucson, Tucson Hybrid, and Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles.

The auto safety agency said that a software error in the front cameras of the vehicles may cause the forward collision avoidance system to prematurely activate and cause the application of brakes, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the front camera software at no cost, the regulator added.

Earlier this week, the automaker recalled more than 54,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a fire risk linked to overheating in the hybrid power control unit.

Source: Reuters
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