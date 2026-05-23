Hyundai to recall over 421,000 US vehicles over software brake issue, NHTSA says

May 22 : Hyundai Motor is recalling 421,078 vehicles in the U.S. over a software error that may cause an unexpected application of brakes, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The recall covers certain 2025-2026 model Santa Cruz, Tucson, Tucson Hybrid, and Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles.

The auto safety agency said that a software error in the front cameras of the vehicles may cause the forward collision avoidance system to prematurely activate and cause the application of brakes, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the front camera software at no cost, the regulator added.

Earlier this week, the automaker recalled more than 54,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a fire risk linked to overheating in the hybrid power control unit.