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Hyundai resuming new Palisade SUV sales after finalizing fix
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Hyundai resuming new Palisade SUV sales after finalizing fix

Hyundai resuming new Palisade SUV sales after finalizing fix

FILE PHOTO: The 2026 Hyundai Palisade SUV is displayed during the New York International Auto Show Press Preview in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

08 Apr 2026 01:02AM
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WASHINGTON, April 7 : Hyundai Motor said Tuesday it is lifting a halt on sales of recalled 2026 Palisade SUVs after finalizing a fix for a power seat issue that resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl in Ohio.

The Korean automaker said it finalized a software update for 2026 model year Palisade and Palisade Hybrid vehicles equipped with second‑ and third‑row power seats in Limited and Calligraphy trims. The automaker halted sales in mid-March and recalled 68,500 Palisade SUVs following the tragic incident. Once dealers complete the software update, they can resume sales.

Source: Reuters
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