IBM boosts cloud computing push with $11 billion Confluent deal
FILE PHOTO: The IBM logo is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

08 Dec 2025 09:07PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2025 09:15PM)
Dec 8 : IBM said on Monday it will buy data infrastructure company Confluent in a deal valued at $11 billion, ramping up its cloud-computing offerings to capitalize on an AI-driven demand boom.

Big Blue's shares fell more than 2 per cent in premarket trading.

The offer price of $31 per share represents an about 50 per cent premium to Confluent's closing price of $20.73 on October 7 - the last trading session before Reuters first reported its exploration of a sale after attracting acquisition interest.

IBM has doubled down on M&As to beef up its cloud and software products - a high-growth, high-margin area - as customers invest in upgrading digital infrastructure to house complex artificial intelligence applications.

In April last year, IBM bought cloud firm HashiCorp in a deal valued at $6.4 billion, as the company emphasizes inorganic growth under CEO Arvind Krishna.

Mountain View, California-based Confluent provides technology needed to manage massive, real-time data streams for artificial intelligence models.

IBM will fund the deal with cash on hand and the transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2026.

Source: Reuters
