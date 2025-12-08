IBM boosts cloud computing push with $11 billion Confluent deal

Dec 8 : IBM said on Monday it will buy data infrastructure company Confluent in a deal valued at $11 billion, ramping up its cloud-computing offerings to capitalize on an AI-driven demand boom.
Big Blue's shares fell more than 2 per cent in premarket trading.
The offer price of $31 per share represents an about 50 per cent premium to Confluent's closing price of $20.73 on October 7 - the last trading session before Reuters first reported its exploration of a sale after attracting acquisition interest.
IBM has doubled down on M&As to beef up its cloud and software products - a high-growth, high-margin area - as customers invest in upgrading digital infrastructure to house complex artificial intelligence applications.
In April last year, IBM bought cloud firm HashiCorp in a deal valued at $6.4 billion, as the company emphasizes inorganic growth under CEO Arvind Krishna.
Mountain View, California-based Confluent provides technology needed to manage massive, real-time data streams for artificial intelligence models.
IBM will fund the deal with cash on hand and the transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2026.