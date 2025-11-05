Logo
IBM to cut thousands of jobs in fourth quarter amid software focus
The IBM company logo is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Charles Platiau)

05 Nov 2025 03:01AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2025 09:13AM)
IBM will cut roles this quarter, the company said on Tuesday (Nov 4), potentially impacting thousands of employees while it shifts focus towards its high-margin software segment, as Wall Street hones in on the company's ability to benefit from AI-linked cloud demand.

"We routinely review our workforce ... and at times rebalance accordingly," the company said in a statement. "In the fourth quarter, we are executing an action that will impact a low single-digit percentage of our global workforce."

Under CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM has doubled down on software as it looks to tap into increased spending on cloud services through its "Red Hat" division, as businesses integrate AI technology.

However, IBM last month recorded a slowdown in growth in the key cloud software segment, raising alarm bells among investors betting heavily on Big Blue's ability to benefit more from booming cloud services demand.

Its shares, which have risen over 35 per cent this year, were down close to 2 per cent on Tuesday.

IBM employed about 270,000 workers as of the end of 2024.

Some US workers may be affected by the job reductions, but employment in the country is anticipated to remain roughly the same year over year, IBM said.

Bloomberg News first reported details about the layoffs earlier on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters/nh

