IMF projects Bangladesh's GDP to rebound to 4.7% in fiscal 2026

Jan 30 : The International Monetary Fund on Friday said Bangladesh's gross domestic product is expected to rebound to 4.7 per cent in the fiscal year 2026, following a recent economic slowdown.

"With implementation of policies to mobilize tax revenue and address financial sector vulnerabilities, (Bangladesh's) growth is projected to rebound to 4.7 per cent in FY26 and gradually accelerate to around 6 per cent over the medium term," the IMF said.

"Inflation is projected to remain elevated at 8.9 per cent in FY26 before subsiding to around 6 per cent in FY27," it added in a statement.