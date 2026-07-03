India allows four Chinese-linked power equipment firms to bid for government projects

NEW DELHI, July 3 : India has allowed four Chinese power equipment manufacturers with factories in the country to participate in government tenders for critical power projects, according to a government order.

TBEA Energy, Nanjing Electric India, New Northeast Electric India and Taikai Electric (India) will be allowed to participate in the tenders, the order from India's Ministry of Finance dated June 24 and reviewed by Reuters said.

India's power ministry had sought the exemption in January for entities with manufacturing units in India involved in critical power projects, the document said.

Reuters reported in January that India was examining broader relaxations on Chinese bidders for government contracts as border tensions ease.

Since a 2020 border clash, New Delhi has required Chinese bidders to register with a government panel and secure political and security clearances before competing for any state contract.

The exemption comes as India accelerates expansion of its transmission network to support rising electricity demand and renewable energy additions.

The order said the exemption would be valid for two years from the date of issuance and should not be treated as a precedent for other companies.