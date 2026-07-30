India summons Meta executives over briefly restricted Modi Facebook post

MUMBAI, July 30 - India has summoned executives from U.S. tech giant Meta, a senior official said on Thursday, after its Facebook platform briefly restricted a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

• A video message by Modi posted on Meta's Instagram platform and later shared on Facebook was restricted temporarily on the latter.

• A Meta spokesperson said at the time that the post had been blocked inadvertently.

• "We have asked Meta to come in at the highest level and explain what is happening," S. Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said on Thursday.

• He did not say who, specifically, had been requested to appear.

• Meta told Indian authorities it established new protocols relating to accounts of prominent persons to prevent such a situation from recurring, Krishnan added.

• Meta India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.

• Modi's video post on July 23, his first addressing the massive student protests that forced Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign on Saturday, has more than 404 million views on Instagram.

• The sparring with Meta is the latest example of Modi's government taking on Big Tech over content-related issues.

• India is Facebook's biggest market by users.

(Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Joe Bavier)