India's AI Summit opening in New Delhi marred by long queues, confusion

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 - India's AI Impact Summit, an event meant to showcase the country's technology ambitions, faced a wave of online criticism on its opening day on Monday as attendees reported long queues, overcrowding and organizational lapses at the New Delhi venue.

Several delegates told Reuters unclear instructions had left many scrambling to reclaim possessions after the exhibition building was suddenly cleared ahead of security sweeps for high-level arrivals. Some speakers due on Tuesday panels were still awaiting confirmation of sessions and agendas.

Attendees said poor signage and limited seating added to confusion at the summit, where about 250,000 people are expected, and some sessions could not accommodate all those seeking entry.

India's IT ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DEVELOPING NATIONS POSITIONING FOR AI BOOM

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the disarray at an event of international stature risks more than just poor optics - the organizational lapses threatened to overshadow the government's messaging on India's technological prowess.

Indian officials are positioning the summit, which runs until February 20, as a platform to amplify the voices of developing nations in global AI governance. Delhi marks the first time the global event is being held in the developing world.

Some journalists covering the summit spent much of Monday seeking clarity on entry procedures, with confusion over separate digital QR codes and physical passes for access, according to messages in a WhatsApp group for the event.

A number of reporters said physical passes promised for collection weren't ready, while others complained of a lack of seating to file stories and run interviews from.

Many attendees took to social media on Monday to complain about the event's organization.

"Gates are closed so could not access my own booth at the AI Summit. If you're also stuck outside and wanted to visit the Bola team, dm me," Maitreya Wagh, co-founder of AI voice startup Bolna, wrote on X.

"We may set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe," he added, referring to the business district near the summit venue.