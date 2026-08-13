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India's Black Box secures $131 million data centre order from US hyperscaler
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Business

India's Black Box secures $131 million data centre order from US hyperscaler

13 Aug 2026 01:52PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2026 02:06PM)
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(Corrects to add media identifier)

Aug 13 : Digital infrastructure services provider Black Box has secured an order worth $131 million from a U.S.-based global Tier-1 hyperscaler for a major data centre project in the United States, the company said on Thursday.

Black Box did not disclose the name of the hyperscaler.

• Black Box will provide digital infrastructure services at a key U.S. location over about three years, with further expansion expected.

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• The order adds a new hyperscaler to Black Box's customer portfolio and builds on its existing work with global hyperscalers.

• CEO Sanjeev Verma said successful execution of the order could provide a foundation for expanding the relationship with the customer.

• Black Box provides network integration, managed services and technology products across multiple regions.

• Its shares were last up 8.2 per cent on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
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