Logo
Logo

Business

India's GDP grows 7.8% in January-March on resilient farm, construction output
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's GDP grows 7.8% in January-March on resilient farm, construction output

India's GDP grows 7.8% in January-March on resilient farm, construction output
FILE PHOTO: Debashis Dhara, a vegetable vendor, speaks on his mobile phone at a retail market area in Kolkata, India, March 22, 2022. Picture taken March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
05 Jun 2026 06:38PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2026 07:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI, June 5 : India's economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 7.8 per cent on-year in the January-March quarter, the government said on Friday, as better farm output and brisker construction activity helped offset weakening external demand emanating from the Middle East conflict.

The print, the second in an updated data series with a revised base year and wider coverage, was well above a forecast of 7.2 per cent growth in a Reuters poll of economists. 

Compared with the previous three months, however, the January-March reading marked a marginal slowdown. The government revised up growth for the previous three months to a reading of 8.0 per cent from an earlier 7.8 per cent.

Gross value added, a more accurate measure of underlying economic activity, grew 7.9 per cent during the January-March quarter, the data showed. GVA strips out the volatile components of national accounts such as indirect taxes and government subsidies.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

India estimates GDP growth for the full year that ended in March at 7.7 per cent, the National Statistics Office said, compared with a forecast of 7.6 per cent from February.

The country's chief economic adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, had forecast economic growth in the current fiscal year at 7 per cent to 7.4 per cent in a projection issued before the Middle East conflict began.

India has been one of the economies hardest hit by the Iran war that has stretched into a fourth month with no immediate prospects of a peace deal between Washington and Tehran. India is the world's third-largest crude importer and consumer, and it is heavily dependent on supplies from the Middle East.

The Middle East war is seen pulling down growth in the Indian economy to 6.6 per cent this fiscal year, the central bank said earlier in the day, as it kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged while signalling a possible hawkish shift due to inflation pressures and weakness in the rupee.

Domestic inflation is set to pick up and fiscal and current account balances are set to widen, which has battered financial markets.

A disappointing monsoon, with the lowest rainfall in 11 years, could hurt growth going ahead.

Manufacturing output rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year in January-March, compared with a revised expansion of 12.8 per cent in the previous quarter, while construction activity stood at 8.4 per cent, up from revised growth of 6.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

Growth in farm output, a sector which employs more than 40 per cent of the country's enormous workforce, came in at 3.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025/26 compared with a revised 1.7 per cent a quarter earlier.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement