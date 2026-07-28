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India's Pine Labs profit jumps four-fold as digital payments adoption increases
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Business

India's Pine Labs profit jumps four-fold as digital payments adoption increases

28 Jul 2026 06:21PM (Updated: 28 Jul 2026 06:29PM)
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July 28 : Indian fintech firm Pine Labs on Tuesday posted a more than four-fold increase in first-quarter profit, driven by increased adoption of digital payments and the underlying infrastructure in the country.

• The company's consolidated profit rose to 195.7 million rupees ($2.04 million) in the April-June quarter, from 47.9 million rupees last year.

• The growing adoption of digital payments by both consumers and merchants, as well as India's unified payments interface (UPI), has aided Pine Labs' growth, the company said.

• Revenue from operations rose 19.6 per cent in the quarter.

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• Revenue from the company's digital infrastructure and transaction platform, which is largely monetized through subscriptions and transaction fees, rose nearly 15 per cent to 4.99 billion rupees.

• Revenue from its issuing and acquiring platform segment, which helps banks and fintech companies issue credit and debit cards, rose 31 per cent.

• Expenses rose 10.6 per cent in the quarter, largely due to employee benefit costs.

• Pine Labs' shares jumped after the results, closing 3.6 per cent higher.

($1 = 95.7725 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
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