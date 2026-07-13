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India's TCS bags multi-million contract from industrial giant ABB
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India's TCS bags multi-million contract from industrial giant ABB

India's TCS bags multi-million contract from industrial giant ABB
The logo of ABB is pictured at the Global Industrie exhibition in Villepinte near Paris, France, March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
India's TCS bags multi-million contract from industrial giant ABB
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference announcing the company's quarterly results in Mumbai, India, January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
13 Jul 2026 04:14PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2026 05:12PM)
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BENGALURU, July 13 : Tata Consultancy Services has secured a multi-million contract from Swiss-Swedish industrial technology firm ABB, India's top software services firm said on Monday.

Here are some details:

• TCS will design and run ABB's global network ecosystem as an AI-driven service and secure its infrastructure through cybersecurity offerings.

• The Indian firm did not provide details including financials and the duration of the deal.

• The contract is an extension of a 20-year partnership between the companies, where TCS had previously consolidated multiple accounting software into a single SAP platform for ABB.

• TCS shares were up 5.5 per cent at 2,182 rupees as of 14:23 p.m. IST

Source: Reuters
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