India's TCS bags multi-million contract from industrial giant ABB

BENGALURU, July 13 : Tata Consultancy Services has secured a multi-million contract from Swiss-Swedish industrial technology firm ABB, India's top software services firm said on Monday.

Here are some details:

• TCS will design and run ABB’s global network ecosystem as an AI-driven service and secure its infrastructure through cybersecurity offerings.

• The Indian firm did not provide details including financials and the duration of the deal.

• The contract is an extension of a 20-year partnership between the companies, where TCS had previously consolidated multiple accounting software into a single SAP platform for ABB.