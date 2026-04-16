India's Wipro misses fourth quarter revenue view

BENGALURU, April 16 : India's Wipro reported a fourth-quarter revenue that missed estimates on Thursday, as clients held back tech spending and as business from key customer Estee Lauder slowed down.

Consolidated sales for India's fourth-largest software firm in the three months ended March 31 rose 7.7 per cent to 242.36 billion rupees ($2.60 billion), missing analysts' average estimate of 243.63 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Last week, the country's top IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services, beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates, while allaying concerns about AI tools disrupting its core business.

($1 = 93.2740 Indian rupees)