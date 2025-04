BENGALURU : Wipro, India's fourth-largest software services provider, posted lower-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter, hurt by macro uncertainties weighing on client spending.

The company's consolidated revenue rose 1.3 per cent to 225.04 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) in the quarter. Analysts, on average, expected revenue to come in at 226.21 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 85.6410 Indian rupees)